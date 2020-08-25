Tributes left on pavement in memory of murdered teenager

Flowers, photographs, candles, and messages have been left in tribute to a young man who died after being stabbed in Market Place, Fitzrovia near Oxford Street on 8 August.

Jeremy Chalarca-Meneses, who was aged 17, and lived in Southwark, was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a central London hospital where he later died.

The pavement near the spot where he fell has become a shrine, with family, friends, teachers, and local people leaving flowers, photos, candles and hand-written messages in memoriam.

A message from a teacher says: “Educating Jeremy was a privilege and his memory will live on within our school community. We all have so many fond memories of him and it is a tragedy that he will only now live on in people’s hearts and minds.”

Three men, all aged 18 and from south London, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin.

She said: “This attack took place following a fight between a number of males in broad daylight and was witnessed by a large number of horrified onlookers.

“We have spoken to a number of people already but need anyone who has information, video or images to speak to us and tell us what they know. Your assistance could prove vital as we investigate this terrible incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6404/08Aug.