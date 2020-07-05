‘End of lockdown party’ goes on through early hours on Sunday morning until the police arrive

Police and an ambulance attended a large and noisy “end of lockdown party” at a short-let apartment in Fitzrovia on the morning of Sunday 5 July after someone was taken ill.

The party which started at around midnight on Saturday 4 July went on until the police arrived around 4am. Over a hundred young party-goers could be seen in the building enjoying music and around the junction of Charlotte Street and Tottenham Street.

People were seen arriving in private cars and mini-cabs all night.

The music stopped when the police arrived but revellers were still in the building and in the street until after 5am.

The party — apart from the loud music, shouting, and car doors slamming as people arrived and left — was otherwise peaceful and attendees were in high spirits and enjoying themselves. However, there was no sign of people at the party even attempting to social-distance.

It would have been difficult for the people living nearby to sleep.

On Saturday night in neighbouring Soho the streets were packed with people drinking in the pubs and outdoors for the first time in three months, after Westminster council agreed to allow pubs and restaurants to take over the streets for al fresco entertainment.

The previous Sunday there was a report of around 200 people at a party inside an empty office building and outside in Great Portland Street.