A large financial boost is needed to save the performing arts

By Helen McMurray

The impact of the coronavirus epidemic on businesses and jobs is becoming all too obvious now.

Since we live so close to Theatreland, you may have already heard from people connected with the Performing Arts of the particular difficulties they are going through, and I understand that former employees across all the Arts have had to join the long list of people accessing foodbanks.

At the very least, it will take some considerable time before many companies will be able to recover and there is a very real danger that a number will have to close permanently, impacting on the Arts scene for years to come.

A large financial boost is needed from government to avoid this disaster.

As Rishi Sunak will be making another important financial statement on Wednesday, it is vital that as many people as possible show their support by signing the ‘One Voice’ petition which has been set up by music director and singing teacher, Sam Evans, as a first stage of his campaign.

Go to the onevoicecampaign.org to sign up and show their support. Send it to your friends, and ask them to do the same. This is the only way we can get heard.