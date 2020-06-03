Portraits for NHS Heroes, an online exhibition at The Fitzrovia Chapel

The Fitzrovia Chapel, in Pearson Square, is hosting a virtual exhibition entitled “Portraits for NHS Heroes” showcasing portraits of NHS staff, created during the current crisis. There is some very accomplished work on display, elegantly complemented by the Chapel’s extravagant interior.

The Net Gallery in partnership with Tom Croft have created the virtual exhibition at Fitzrovia Chapel.

The exhibition, organised by participating artist Tom Croft in association with The Net Gallery, features work by 15 artists, all members of the Contemporary British Portrait Painters (CBPP), which represents many of the top portrait painters living and working in the UK.

The display, which is exclusively available online, was installed and scanned at Fitzrovia Chapel in London, the former chapel of Middlesex Hospital. The virtual exhibition celebrates frontline workers through portraiture and will raise funds for NHS Charities Together, to help support to the ongoing COVID-19 relief effort.

This online event enables the viewer to navigate his or her own virtual tour of the portraits amidst the Gothic splendour of the venue. There are images of each work accompanied by informative and often quite poignant artists’ statements.

There is also a video interview with Tom Croft, whose previous subjects have included former home secretary Jacqui Smith and footballer David Beckham, where he explains that the exhibition has inspired similar initiatives in France, Germany, Italy and Poland. Highly recommended!

