Formal consultation opens on Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Plan

A formal public consultation on the the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Plan opens today ahead of a public examination and a referendum on the planning document which will control land development in the area.

“We encourage all residents and businesses based in the area to read the Plan and submit their comments to the Council by the closing date,” says the FitzWest Neighbourhood Forum.



The Plan’s aim is to integrate new development into the heritage of the area, create more affordable housing, support small shops and businesses, improve the environment and particularly air quality, promote greening through tree planting, green roofs, and create healthy streets by encouraging walking and cycling, says the Forum.



After this consultation stage, an examiner appointed by Westminster Council will review all the evidence and recommend any further changes to the Plan. A referendum will follow for both residents on the electoral roll and business rate payers. To succeed the plan will have to be passed by a simple majority of both the residents and business ballots.

The plan includes policies on a range of matters including culture and heritage, commercial activity, entertainment and the nigh-time economy, housing and the environment. If adopted, the Plan will become part of Westminster’s statutory Development Plan and will be used alongside the council’s own planning documents and the Mayor’s London Plan in determining planning applications in the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Area.



The Forum will also hold a public meeting in July to discuss issues of greatest concern in the area. Details to be confirmed.

The public consultation runs until 5pm 4 August 2020.

Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Plan Public Consultation.