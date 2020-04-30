Floral rainbow at UCH Euston Road to thank and reassure the public that the NHS is here for all patients

A giant floral display in the colours and shape of a rainbow is on display outside University College Hospital, Euston Road, to say thanks and reassure the public that the NHS is open to all patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheryl Lobo, UCLH cancer doctor, along with her colleagues Joanna Franks and Sohier Elneil, were inspired by the public’s appreciation of NHS staff and donations to the UCLH Charity COVID-19 campaign to arrange the installation.

“The public have been so generous in their support for the NHS. The clap for carers at 8pm every Thursday is moving for every member of our NHS family. We wanted to respond with our message of thanks and reassurance: we are here for you. We will do everything it takes to look after you,” said Lobo.

The three of them have also set up a justgiving page to support the UCLH Charity, the official charity of UCLH, who have set up Covid-19 fund. To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Cheryl-lobo.

Floral designers Early Hours London, Illusion Design and Construct Ltd and balloon artists Bubblegum Balloons designed and donated the rainbow installations.

Lizzie and Latoyah founders of Early Hours London said: “It has been an honour to work with the incredible UCLH team who are working tirelessly to care for the public throughout the pandemic. We’ve been blown away by the nation’s fundraising efforts and working alongside Illusion Design & Construct Ltd have produced this large-scale floral rainbow which we hope will help to raise morale during these challenging times for the NHS staff and the public as well as boosting donations to the UCLH Charity.”

Laura, Sally & Megan founders of Bubblegum Balloons said: “We were so delighted to be invited to help the incredible team at UCLH in returning the Thursday thank-you to the public with our biodegradable rainbow balloon installation. We’ve been overwhelmed with the way as a nation we’ve come together to get through this testing time and we hope this small act helps to give even a glimmer of joy to the public and the superhero NHS staff today. “

While University College Hospital, Euston Road in Fitzrovia has focused on treating COVID-19 patients, it continues to provide emergency care to all patients who need it.

Meanwhile, University College Hospital at Westmoreland Street in Marylebone is being managed to be Covid-free and is leading the north and east London cancer hub.

“Last month hundreds of lifesaving cancer operations were performed by hospitals that are part of the hub, meaning people are continuing to get cancer surgery. The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery is providing hyper acute stroke service as well as neurosurgery and caring for COVID-19 patients,” says UCLH.

Professor Marcel Levi, CEO said: “Thursdays are a special day of the week. The public stand and thank key workers, in the NHS and in social care. It is really moving and inspirational. Being able to respond and thank the public for their support with these vibrant and joyful rainbows is fantastic. We are grateful to Early Hours and Bubblegum Balloons for donating their time and resources to create these amazing arches”.

Hospital staff also received donations from Tesco supermarket Warren Street branch which donated 40 bags of snacks and toiletries to University College London Hospital to say thank you to the doctors and nurses working there.

Store Manager Alim Khan said: “We wanted to do this as a thank you and to help the amazing NHS keep going. It was a privilege to be able to give them this boost as they are doing a fantastic job.”

Across all stores, Tesco is opening its doors for NHS workers an hour earlier on Sundays to help them access the things they need and as a thank you for all they are doing. They are also invited to shop in a priority hour from 9-10am Tuesday and Thursday.

Clap for carers at 8pm every Thursday.