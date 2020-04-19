A Philadelphia-themed diner and bar on Cleveland Street is adapting to change to continue trading

While most hot food businesses have shut up shop due to the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown others are adapting and delivering a new service.

One such business is Passyunk Avenue on Cleveland Street — a Philadelphia-themed food, cheese steak, and dive bar named after a thoroughfare running diagonally through the dense network of downtown grid streets of Pennsylvania’s largest city.

Out at the front of the shop it looks like a market stall selling everything from dry pasta to kitchen roll and beer. They offer a home delivery service of “pretty much anything”.



If you are craving for a Philly cheese steak, hot food is still available for takeaway and home delivery. “Anyone looking for delivery and is outside Deliveroo radius join our Passyunk Delivery group for custom orders,” they say.



Passyunk Avenue, 80 Cleveland St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 6NE. Open Monday to Saturday. For the full product/produce list E-mail on: provisions@passyunkavenue.com :: call 020 3960 2251 :: WhatsApp Delivery Group :: Instagram :: Facebook :: Twitter ::