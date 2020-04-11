Tottenham Street restaurant is helping essential workers with discounted takeaway meals

A Fitzrovia restaurant is offering discounted takeaway meals to hungry essential workers during the current coronavirus lockdown.

The small Lebanese and Palestinian eatery in Tottenham Street is one of the few places still open serving hot food to takeaway, despite the neighbourhood being nearly empty of customers.

Under difficult circumstances the staff from Hiba Street Food find the energy and humour to attract customers.

“We are a Palestinian family-run restaurant and have much experience in lockdowns!” they proudly announce on their website.



“We will provide a 50% discount to key workers such as NHS, the Metropolitan Police and Transport for London at this time and until the Corona crisis is over,” they offer. “Please note: one meal per ID card. An individual ID will be required for each meal.”

Members of the general public are also welcome to buy a takeaway, but will have to pay the usual prices.



Under current government restrictions they can only operate a takeaway service and customers are asked to respect social distancing when entering the restaurant.

They say they can also arrange delivery for large orders to hospitals for staff and patients. “If anyone is aware of people with extreme hardships, please let us know and we will try and help,” they say.



Hiba Street, 10 Tottenham Street, London W1T 4RD. Call 020 7636 6735 between 12 noon and 10pm, email hibastreet@gmail.com or contact either of our other two branches. Open 11am to 11pm Monday to Saturday.