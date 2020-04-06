In memoriam: Mike Pentelow (1946-2020)

Posted on 7:36 am, Monday, 6 April 2020

Mike Pentelow in pub.

Mike Pentelow enjoying music and a drink at the King and Queen pub in September 2018.

It is with great sadness that we report that Mike Pentelow, editor of Fitzrovia News, author, and friend of many in the neighbourhood died peacefully at his home on Wednesday 1 April 2020.

Born in 1946, Mike moved to Fitzrovia in the early 1970s from Essex where he was a trainee journalist on the Thurrock Gazette. He worked as a sports writer and industrial correspondent. He is the author of Characters of Fitzrovia (co-written with Marsha Rowe); A Pub Crawl Through History: The Ultimate Boozers’ Who’s Who (co-written with Peter Arkell); and Freedom Pass London (co-written with Peter Arkell). He will be greatly missed.

There will be a full obituary in the June issue of Fitzrovia News.

