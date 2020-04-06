In memoriam: Mike Pentelow (1946-2020)

It is with great sadness that we report that Mike Pentelow, editor of Fitzrovia News, author, and friend of many in the neighbourhood died peacefully at his home on Wednesday 1 April 2020.

Born in 1946, Mike moved to Fitzrovia in the early 1970s from Essex where he was a trainee journalist on the Thurrock Gazette. He worked as a sports writer and industrial correspondent. He is the author of Characters of Fitzrovia (co-written with Marsha Rowe); A Pub Crawl Through History: The Ultimate Boozers’ Who’s Who (co-written with Peter Arkell); and Freedom Pass London (co-written with Peter Arkell). He will be greatly missed.

There will be a full obituary in the June issue of Fitzrovia News.