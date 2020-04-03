New Journal Enterprises puts all its printed newspapers online

The publisher of the Camden New Journal, Westminster Extra, and the Islington Tribune is now putting the entire contents of the three printed, weekly newspapers online to read and download.

Since last week New Journal Enterprises have produced an identical e-edition of their three local papers published on the same day as the printed editions, in addition to the existing online news websites.

All the papers are carrying essential information for residents and businesses from Camden, Westminster, and Islington councils about the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

This week’s editions and last week’s archived editions can all now be read online.

We’d like to think that they’ve taken a tip from Fitzrovia News which has been publishing in full online for many years, albeit every three months instead of every week.

Read the Camden New Journal e-edition; Westminster Extra e-edition; Islington Tribune e-edition.