Independent cycle shops beat the corporate giants by continuing to serve customers

Fitzrovia’s two independent cycle shops are beating the large chain stores by continuing to provide a service for customers during difficult circumstances.

Under new legislation cycle shops along with food shops are allowed to continue to trade as long as they follow strict social distancing guidelines to protect their customers and staff from the coronavirus. But the big stores have pulled the shutters down and only the independent stores in Fitzrovia are continuing to operate to provide an essential sales, repair and parts service for customers.

Cloud 9 Cycles on Store Street is operating by appointment only but customers are able to visit the shop providing they call or email in advance. They are open Monday to Friday within normal hours.

Velorution on Great Portland Street are open for walk-in sales but a strict policy of only two customers in the shop at any one time is in force. They are also open Monday to Saturday within normal hours.

Evans (part of the Sports Direct group) gigantic basement store on Mortimer Street is closed until further notice. Around the corner in Great Portland Street, Cycle Surgery (and Runners Need) is also temporarily closed. In Margaret Street, Cycle Republic (part of the Halfords empire) is closed, too.

The London Cycling Campaign reports that there has been a growth in cycling during the coronavirus pandemic with people avoiding public transport to get to work and also those taking it up for the permitted exercise allowed under government guidelines.

Cloud 9 Cycles, 38 Store Street, London WC1E 7DB. (Please phone or email before calling in).

Velorution, 75-77 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 7LR.