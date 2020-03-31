Mouth-wateringly good, baked comfort food to take away on Warren Street

By Stephen Heath



For those struggling for a glimmer of cheer in these grim times, I do recommend a brisk walk (or two) up to Shaheen Peerbhai’s Miel Bakery on Warren Street.

Unlike its now boarded up neighbour, our other favourite foodie haunt, the iconic Honey & Spice, it is still open and offering a limited selection du pain et des viennoiseries.



Their French interpretation of a chocolate chip cookie is nice and tasty and, if you are struggling to find something seasonal to celebrate, they do have some mouth-wateringly good, hand crafted, hot cross buns. Not very French, I know, but one has to make do. Knocks spots off Gails and Cordon Bleu, but they are not cheap.



So next time you escape isolation for your government authorised, daily exertion, I suggest a few invigorating laps around Fitzroy Square. Then, having savoured the delights of Robert Adam’s architectural legacy, pop into Miel’s for a cholesterol top-up. The adventurous can then even progress to Regent’s Park, depending on how many gateaux you need to burn off.



Support local enterprise. You know it makes sense.



Miel Bakery (takeway and deliveries only) 57 Warren Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 5NR. Open 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.