Say thanks to NHS staff during coronavirus pandemic

A round of applause will take place tonight (Thursday 26 March) to give thanks to the NHS staff working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of “Clap for our Carers” are asking everyone to clap at 8pm from your front door, window, balcony, garden or wherever you are.

The event follows similar rounds of applause organised on social media that have been taking place in Spain and Italy to say thanks to health workers during the lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

