Playgrounds, places of worship, and community buildings close in Fitzrovia due to Covid-19 pandemic

Playgrounds, community buildings and places of worship in Fitzrovia have closed to protect public health because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The closures came ahead of the government’s announcement that all but essential workers must stay at home and follows the closure of schools, pubs, cafes and restaurants to stop people from spreading the virus.



The Fitzrovia Centre on Foley Street is now closed: “From Monday, 23 March, the team will be working remotely and the Centre will be closed.” You can subscribe to their mailing list here.



In Warren Street, Fitzrovia Youth In Action said: “Sadly we’re cancelling all face to face sessions until further notice.”



All Saints Church Margaret Street is closed: “Clergy have this evening received instructions from the Bishop to close our church buildings from tonight,” said Fr Michael in an email to the church subscribers.



In Cleveland Street, All Souls Clubhouse has closed. “The Church of England has made the decision to suspend public worship services until further notice. In addition, the latest government advice means that meeting together in ‘Engage Groups’ or smaller gatherings is not possible face-to-face,” said Fr Luke Ijaz.



The Goodge Street Mosque closed last Wednesday. “It was not an easy decision for the MWLLO management to close the Mosque til the epidemic comes to an end. However, the decision was taken based upon the Islamic scholar’s suggestion, UK governments guideline and Muslim Council of Britain (MCB)’s recommendation,” said the mosque.



In Great Portland Street the Central Synagogue is closed. “It is with a heavy heart, that we must follow the directive of the Chief Rabbi and the London Beth Din and close the doors of Central Synagogue. This will apply with immediate effect, to all prayer services, weekday, Shabbat and festivals, until further notice,” said Rabbi and Naomi Lerer.

The American International Church on Tottenham Court Road is closed except for its homelessness services. “All in-person events and activities are cancelled until further notice. This includes worship, choir, Sunday’s AGM, other meetings, and everything else that might bring you to our church building. The Soup Kitchen continues serving takeaway meals to guests Monday through Saturday from 10am to 12 noon,” they said.

Camden Council has said that all parks will remain open but children’s playgrounds and sports facilities will be shut.

“The Council has taken the decision to lock park playgrounds, sport equipment and other similar facilities to help prevent the spread of the virus and to help ensure social distancing advice is followed. These facilities will close from today,” said Camden Parks.

Camden also said that to reduce pressure on staff, “we are also going to leave parks that are normally locked overnight open.”

Government guidance: Further businesses and premises to close.

This article was edited at 8.30pm on 24 March to make a correction about Camden parks; and also edited at 9.52 on Thursday 26 March to add information about homeless services at The American International Church.