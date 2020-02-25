Day of protest organised to save last crown post office serving Fitzrovia

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be holding a day of action outside Great Portland Street Crown Post Office on Monday 2 March to try to halt its privatisation.

Earlier this month Post Office Ltd announced its plan to close the only remaining Crown Post Office serving Fitzrovia and one of the few remaining in central London.

The protest will be held from 10am outside the building on the corner of Great Portland Street and Mortimer Street where CWU members will be asking the public to give their support to the campaign to save the Crown Post Office.

The Post Office will remain open as normal for customers and a full range of services will be available all day.

The CWU has also launched a petition to stop the closure of Great Portland Street Crown Post Office.