Drivers advised to avoid area around Tottenham Court Road because of resurfacing of Gower Street

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area around Tottenham Court Road due to the resurfacing works that are being carried out on Gower Street from today until Sunday 8 March, and Bloomsbury Street until Sunday 30 March.

Camden Council says that it will “begin the resurfacing work on Gower Street, Bloomsbury Street and around Prince Circus from 24 February.

“This work will require noisy work to break up the road surface and involve large machinery moving around the area to lay the new road surface. Disruption to traffic and long pedestrian diversions should be expected.”

Camden says that its West End Project contractor Eurovia we will be working overnight to minimise this unavoidable disruption but will complete the noisiest work before 10pm.

“However, there will still be work taking place and vehicle movements during the night so noise and disruption should be expected,” says Camden. “Working hours will be 24hrs a day Mondays to Saturday and 8am – 6pm Sunday.”

Tottenham Street between Whitfield Street and Tottenham Court Road will also be closed until 26 June.

The Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association has advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes such as the Euston Road unless they are accessing properties in the W1T and WC1E postcode areas. “There are long queus of motor traffic along Goodge Street, Mortimer Street, Maple Street, Chenies Street, and Store Street,” they say.

Fitzrovia News understands that Gower Street is due to become two-way for all traffic from Easter 2020, when new traffic restrictions will also come into force on Tottenham Court Road.

Full details of all road closures can be found on Camden Council’s West End Project resurfacing works 2020 web page.