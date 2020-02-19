Woman hit by police car on Tottenham Court Road

Part of Tottenham Court Road was closed this evening after a police car struck a woman who was crossing the road.

Camden police issued a statement saying that road closures are in place at the junction of Tottenham Court Road and Chenies Street after a police vehicle “collided with a 19 year old female pedestrian around 17:42hrs.

“She is being treated by London Ambulance Service. We await an assessment of her condition. Enquiries into the circumstances continue,” said the statement.

The police later stated: “The female has been assessed in hospital. At this stage her condition is not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Fitzrovia News understands that the police car was been driven south on Tottenham Court Road and that the collision occurred on or near the pedestrian crossing just south of the junction with Chenies Street.

Last year four pedestrians were hospitalised in separate collisions with buses on the southbound carriageway near the junction with Torrington Place.

Camden council also revealed in a freedom of information response in November last year that there have been “seven reported incidents on Tottenham Court Road that have involved buses and pedestrians since the 20th April 2019”.