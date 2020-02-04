New venue for Bloomsbury ward councillors’ surgery

Camden’s Bloomsbury ward councillors have a new venue to hold regular meetings with constituents.

On the first Friday evening of every month, Councillors Sabrina Francis, Adam Harrison, or Rishi Madlani will now be available at The 52 Club at 52 Gower Street to meet residents. (They previously used The Fitzrovia Centre.)

The 52 Club is the UCLH Staff Health and Fitness centre. It is accessed by steps from the street down to the basement or via a lift.

Local councillors are elected by the community to decide how the Council should carry out its various activities. They represent both the public interest as well as individuals living within the ward in which they have been elected.

They have regular contact with the general public through council meetings, emails, telephone calls or surgeries. Surgeries provide an opportunity for any resident to go and talk to their ward councillor face to face. These take place on a regular basis.

The full list of Bloomsbury councillors surgeries is below:

1st Friday of the month:

52 Club, Bonham Carter House, 52 Gower Street, WC1E 6EB

6-7pm

Marchmont Community Centre, 62 Marchmont Street, WC1N 1AB

6-7pm

The Bloomsbury ward councillors also operate a regular roving surgery on the 3rd Friday of each month. If you would like them to visit a particular street or area of the ward please contact them directly by phone or email to let them know.

There are no surgeries in August or on Good Friday.

