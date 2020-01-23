Plans for roof-high office chill-zone give local residents the creeps

Designers behind a massive sun-seeking terrace in Fitzrovia have stunned locals by omitting its crucial south-facing vista from photos sent to planners.

Applicants renovating 60 Charlotte Street withdrew plans late last year for their third story piazza after residents with privacy concerns wrote to Camden Council. Now the same Luxembourg-based firm has resubmitted plans for a roof-high chill-zone the size of a tennis court.

“It’s a beast!” said neighbour Guy O’Connell. “In the planning application, they’ve gone big on photos to east and west, where the sun famously rises and sets, but towards the south, where the happy terrace-dwellers will face, they’ve left out all photos. Oddly enough that’s precisely where our bedrooms and living rooms are! They’ll be topping up their tan-lines looking at our bums! How weird!”

O’Connell says he and neighbours have written to the developers’ agent asking to put the photos back in.

“We’re very lucky that he is such an experienced planner — he used to work at Camden Council so we know he’ll put this right in time. But we urge all neighbours to have a peek at the plans before cheeky office dwellers do the same into their shower stalls.”

Application Number: 2020/0006/P; Site Address: 60 Charlotte Street, London W1T 2NU. Proposal: Use of third floor flat roof to the south as a terrace area including installation of access door and refurbished balustrade. See full details and make a comment at Camden’s planning website.