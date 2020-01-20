High air pollution forecast for inner London

The department of environment is forecasting high air pollution over inner London today.

Defra says “light winds and areas of fog in the south may inhibit dispersal of locally-generated pollution and lead to areas of High air pollution”. Air pollution is predicted to drop on Tuesday but rise again to moderate levels on Wednesday.

The Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association has appealed to people to avoid using motor vehicles. “Please do not drive in central London. Remember it is illegal to idle your engine.”

This will be the second episode of raised air pollution since the new year’s fireworks display.