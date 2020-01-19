Much loved cat goes missing on Cleveland Street. Have you seen him?

A much loved black cat has gone missing and we are asking readers of Fitzrovia News if they have seen him.

“He is very much loved and we miss him so very much,” says Verity who contacted us. “He has been missing since 30 December from our flat on Cleveland Street, near the corner with Greenwell Street.”

He is about a year old, neutered, all black, with short hair, a very long tail and long legs. He is slightly Siamese-looking, meows a lot, and his name is Coco.

Unfortunately he does not have a collar with ID as he lost it shortly before he went missing. However he is microchipped and registered.

People are asked to check rooms and out buildings in case the curious cat has got himself locked in. He may have wandered out of Fitzrovia into Marylebone or even towards Regent’s Park, Bloomsbury or Soho.

If anyone has seem him or is looking after him, please contact Verity by email verity_juliet@hotmail.com so that they can be reunited.