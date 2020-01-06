Public consultation on Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum renewal application

The Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum is seeking to renew its status as a recognised neighbourhood planning body and has applied to Westminster council to continue its role for another five years.

The Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Area was designated in March 2014 and the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum (also known as FitzWest) was designated in February 2015. The forum’s designation lasts for five years and expires on 5 February 2020.

The forum has applied to the council to formally renew its designation in accordance with the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, the Localism Act and the Neighbourhood Planning (General) Regulations 2012. The application is out for public consultation until 13 January 2020.

The neighbourhood area boundary remains identical to the original boundary that was designated in March 2014. Renewal will enable the Forum to continue to prepare the FitzWest Neighbourhood Plan for the area.

The Forum application consultation documents are available to view on Westminster Council’s website. Comments should be submitted before 13 January 2020.