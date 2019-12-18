Children’s nursery open again under new management

The children’s nursery in Whitfield Street has opened again under new management after being closed for more than a year.

The Fitzrovia Nursery, which has space for up to 24 full time children, opened with little fanfare in September and hopes to increase the number of children on its roll for the new term in January.

It is being run by Flint Nurseries Ltd a small private company which also operates the Secret Garden nursery in Belsize Park, Camden and The Tiger Lillies nursery in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

A spokesperson for the nursery told Fitzrovia News its aim was to be a “leading provider in early years education, provide community cohesion through nursery activities, and help children from all backgrounds attain their potential”. It’s nursery in Belsize Park has been graded as “Good” by Ofsted.

The site in Whitfield Street has had a checkered past and in 2005 Camden Council wanted to sell the site for development. But after a campaign by local people the Fitzrovia Trust property charity acquired a 20-year lease on the site and refurbished the existing building.

It was re-opened as a nursery in 2008 after the Trust made an agreement with the London Early Years Foundation (LEYF).

However, in June 2018 parents and carers of the children at the nursery were shocked to learn that it would close at the end of August after the Fitzrovia Trust and LEYF failed to agree on its future.

Now under new management the nursery is again providing a much needed facility to serve families in the neighbourhood and in the new market-priced and affordable homes which have recently been built.

Flint Nurseries Ltd say they want the nursery to be at the heart of the community and hope to develop after school activities in addition to the daytime childcare and education.