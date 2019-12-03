All Souls School winter fair 2019

All Souls Primary School is holding its annual winter fair this Friday and promises lots of festive and fun activities.

There will be lots of stalls to choose from with cakes, popcorn, savoury food, mulled wine and hot chocolate among the many treats on offer. There will also be a Santa grotto, crafts, games and second hand books and uniforms.

With the tombola or raffle you have the chance to win many prizes including tickets to the theatre.

“Do join us if you can and be a part of the festive fun! All profit goes straight to the children at the School to support payment for enrichment trips and activities,” say the PTA.

The school is also asking local people to think of them when buying gifts.

“All Souls is registered with EasyFundraising and AmazonSmile. These are two ways for internet shoppers to raise money for charities. We of course would hope that people choose to support our charity ‘All Souls School PTA, London’,” says Clayton Wirtz, chair of the All Souls CoE Primary School PTA. (See the information flyer for how to donate: AllSoulsFundraisingFlyers(pdf).)

Winter Fair, from 3.30pm Friday 6 December 2019, at All Souls School, Foley Street, Fitzrovia (entrance in Riding House Street near junction with Cleveland Street). Free entry.