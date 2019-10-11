Ten days of events take off in a moon-gazing celebration of Bloomsbury

The first events of the Bloomsbury Festival are launched today with a moonlight street party in Store Street to celebrate the 50 years since the first moon landing — the theme for this year’s festival.

There will be 10 days of events, many of them free, taking in the people and places, art and music, and life and literature of the historic district and its surroundings.

Bloomsbury Festival is at varies venues from Friday 11 to Sunday 20 October.