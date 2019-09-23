Architects and engineers can play their part against climate change and habitat loss

Friday’s climate strike saw thousands of adults join the movement started by young people taking action against climate change and species extinction. These included many architects and engineers in Fitzrovia.

“More than 100 assembled outside London’s Building Centre before going on to a rally in Westminster, while outside the capital, architects took part in protests in numerous other towns and cities,” noted the Architects Journal.

The Journal did however point out that architects’ designs “can have a major effect on the level of carbon emissions” — something Architects for Social Housing have pointed out.

But this wasn’t a strike like any other because “in most cases walking out is positively embraced by their employers.

“Among the numerous practices encouraging their workers to down tools were Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Stanton Williams, Bennetts Associates and PRP — and RIBA staff also joined the protests.

“Even Grimshaw tweeted that it would be proudly supporting its teams from around the world as they took to the streets. It can only be hoped that those included the team working on its proposal for a massive expansion of Heathrow Airport which will facilitate a significant increase in air travel,” noted AJ.

While in Fitzroy Street staff from Arup held a solidarity march from its London offices, to show “our commitment to being part of the solution to the climate crisis and shaping a better world”.

When Fitzrovia News questioned the involvement of Arup, one staff member was happy to clarify.

“The event has been organised by members of Arup staff, but is not an Arup organised event as such. We have planned this event in order to show our support for the youth strikers, and to ask Governments to take greater action to tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis,” said the source.

Arup is a key player in the expansion of Heathrow Airport and the delivery of HS2. Two of the highest profile projects that will add to the climate and biodiversity crisis. Let’s hope there are more strikes.