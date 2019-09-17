Westminster council announces consultation on 20 mph limit

Westminster council has finally a got around to consider a 20 miles per hour speed limit across the city with the announcement this week of a public consultation on the plans.

If given the go ahead it will mean an end to the two different speed limits in operation on several streets in Fitzrovia on the border with Camden which already has a 20 mph limit.

“Our proposal for a 20mph limit is part of our drive to create a safer, healthier and cleaner environment for all those who live, work, visit and study here,” says Councillor Tim Mitchell, deputy leader of Westminster City Council.

“We have already introduced 20mph speed limits around 39 schools in Westminster, after residents in these areas told us they would feel safer walking and cycling in their community.”

Public consultation: 20mph speed limit.