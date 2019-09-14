Comedy festival brings Edinburgh Fringe acts back to Fitzrovia pub

On Wednesday 18 September the “Objectively Funny Festival” returns to the Albany pub on Great Portland Street with acts from all over the comedy spectrum for a marathon 42 shows over 12 days.

The festival will be fresh from Objectively Funny’s success as a production company in Edinburgh, where 10 shows were taken up to the Fringe to critical acclaim, and a mental health campaign was run in support of performers and festival employees.

Opening with a pair of stand-ups Jen Brister (Live at the Apollo) and Maisie Adam (Mock the Week), the festival will also include Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show winner Jordan Brookes and nominee Jessica Fostekew.

There will also be longstanding Fringe favourites such as John-Luke Roberts, Pierre Novellie, Laura Lexx, Rob Auton and Roisin & Chiara. In what is now tradition for the festival, there will also be a number of highly-rated acts presenting their debut shows, such as Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominees Sophie Duker, and Huge Davies, say the organisers.

The Albany pub has had a comedy room since the 1980s and was the location of Bob Monkhouse: The Last Stand, filmed for the BBC. It has been curated by Martin Willis, who fronted the organization’s mental health campaign in Edinburgh and the programmer at the Albany, which has invested heavily in comedy since he took the position after this festival last year.

During the weekend, seats can be reserved for £7 per show or all-day passes can be purchased for as low as £18 for six shows. Weekday/Friday shows start at £8 each, or £15 for a double-header.

Objectively Funny Festival, 18-29 September 2019, at The Albany, 240 Great Portland Street, London W1W 5QU. Readers of Fitzrovia News can use the discount code FITZROVIA15 to get 15% off the price of a ticket. See the festival website for more info and booking: objectivelyfunny.com