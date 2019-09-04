Autumn events in The Regent’s Park will interest gardeners and night owls

The Regent’s Park programme of autumn events kicks off this Saturday with an open day at the park’s allotment garden.

Visitors can enjoy apple pressing and tasting, and take home some garden produce. There will be a children’s treasure hunt, and “guess the weight of the biggest vegetables” for a chance to win a prize.

Later this month there is the chance to take part in a “night safari” seeking out nocturnal animals, learn about bats, and sleep under the stars in the park (tent required) before waking up to examine moth traps.

Make the most of September’s events, because love it or loath it — the motor traffic is horrendous — The Frieze Art Fair returns to the park in October.

See The Regent’s Park upcoming events page for more information. There are also events listed by The Friends of Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill here.