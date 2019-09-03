Film festival celebrates the art of non-fiction at London venues
The ninth edition of the Open City Documentary Festival opens this week and runs for seven days at various venues in central London.
Celebrating the art of non-fiction, the festival champions the art of creative documentary and non-fiction filmmakers from around the world.
Aside from film the events include audio and cross media, as well as filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, workshops, networking parties, and guided walks.
Open City Documentary Festival: 4-10 September 2019. See the festival programme for full details of times and showings.