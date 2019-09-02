Third collision involving bus and pedestrian at junction of Tottenham Court Road and Torrington Place

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a southbound bus on Tottenham Court Road on Monday 2 September, the third such collision since the street was converted to two-way traffic in April.

Fitzrovia News understands that a southbound doubledecker bus operated by Arriva for Transport for London struck a pedestrian near the junction with Torrington Place.

Emergency services attended the scene and police cordoned off the southbound carriageway to carry out a collision investigation.

Camden police in a public statement said: “Officers have been in Tottenham Court Rd where a bus was in collision with a female pedestrian at around 1540hrs. Thankfully her condition is not life-threatening or life-changing. No arrest.”

In June there were two collisions involving a bus and a pedestrian at the same location. Since the 1960s traffic has been restricted to one way northbound along Tottenham Court Road but from April this year buses have been running in both directions as part of a £35m project by Camden Council to transform the Tottenham Court Road area.

The Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association has called on Camden Council and Transport for London to implement a 10mph speed limit to improve safety on the busy shopping street.