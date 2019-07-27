Fitzrovia’s historic streets will be setting for Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller

Filming on several streets in Fitzrovia will start this week for a new British movie directed by Edgar Wright, who gained success with Shaun of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, and Baby Driver.

The scenes for Last Night in Soho are due to be shot over five days between Monday 29 July and Wednesday 7 August. Roads will be closed and filming with take place during the evenings and overnight, with some buildings dressed to recreate a 1960s street scene.

The locations are: Goodge Place, Maple Street and in and around the southern part of Charlotte Street. There will also be equipment parked in nearby streets.

The alleyways linking Newman Street to Charlotte Street will be used to shoot a “journey” scene where lead character Eloise will follow another character Sandie across various Fitzrovia Streets.

The cast of the psychological thriller includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp.

The Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association has expressed concern about noise nuisance and pollution from power generation overnight, especially since residents are already having to endure a considerable amount of daytime disruptions from property developers and road works.

Big Smoke Pictures say they will make a “conscious effort to cause minimal disturbance” and have been meeting residents to address their concerns. They have also posted leaflets making residents aware of the crew’s use of lighting, special effects and rolling road closures.

Camden Council were due to close Goodge Place from July to October to lift and relay the existing cobblestones on the carriageway and replace the paving on the footway. This work will now start later this year.