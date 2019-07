Join in the fun and games this Saturday 6 July for another summer fair at All Souls Primary School.

At this year’s event their will be a child-led talent show, a bouncy castle, raffles and tombola’s, games, face painting, music and much more.

All Souls Primary School summer fair, 12noon to 3.30pm Saturday 6 July 2019. Entrance in Riding House Street near junction with Cleveland Street.