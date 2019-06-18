Second pedestrian seriously injured on Tottenham Court Road

Posted on 1:23 pm, Tuesday, 18 June 2019 by Editors in Environment

Another pedestrian has been seriously injured after a collision with a southbound bus on Tottenham Court Road today.

Police vehicles.

Police closed Tottenham Court Road while they investigate the circumstances of the collision. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

In what appears to be nearly identical circumstances to a collision last Tuesday, a pedestrian and a southbound bus collided near the junction with Torrington Place this morning.

Since April this year buses have been running in both directions as part of a £35m project by Camden Council to transform the Tottenham Court Road area.

