Second pedestrian seriously injured on Tottenham Court Road
Another pedestrian has been seriously injured after a collision with a southbound bus on Tottenham Court Road today.
In what appears to be nearly identical circumstances to a collision last Tuesday, a pedestrian and a southbound bus collided near the junction with Torrington Place this morning.
Since April this year buses have been running in both directions as part of a £35m project by Camden Council to transform the Tottenham Court Road area.