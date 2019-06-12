Lidl to open its first central London store on Tottenham Court Road

German supermarket chain Lidl has announced it will open its first central London store on Tottenham Court Road next summer.

Lidl will takeover and refurbish the Sainsbury’s store near Warren Street tube station, reports the Guardian and other media. It will be a full-sized Lidl store with a 1,300m2 shop floor, selling its full range of products, including baked in-store and “middle-aisle” items — non-food products that change frequently, from clothing and toys to kitchen appliances and garden tools.