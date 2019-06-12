Bus and pedestrian collide on Tottenham Court Road

A pedestrian was seriously injured after a collision with a bus on Tottenham Court Road on the morning of Tuesday 11 June.

A man in his 30s and a southbound number 24 bus collided near the junction with Torrington Place.

In a statement to MyLondon a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said:

“Police were called at 10:14hrs on Tuesday, 11 June to reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on Tottenham Court Road, close to the junction with Torrington Place.

“A man in his 30s was found suffering head injuries which at this stage are believed to be life-changing. He has been taken to a nearby hospital,” said the spokesperson.

An air ambulance landed in Gordon Square, reported the Camden New Journal.

The road was closed for over an hour while police carried out an investigation