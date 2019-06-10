Cycle to work this week (and every week) in Camden and Westminster

Don’t let the weather put you off cycling to work because Camden and Westminster cyclists have some tips and events to make your journey a pleasure every day.

Today (Monday) from 4:30pm to 7:30pm in Kensington Gardens there will be a free Dr Bike Mechanic, “Exchanging Places HGV Awareness”, cycle security marking, and cycling information, organised by Westminster Cycling Campaign.

On Tuesday 11 June there’s another chance to get a free bike check and some small repairs at Dr Bike in Regent’s Park. There will also be be free security marking by the police and lots of information about cycling in London.

You can fill your belly on Wednesday at the annual Cyclists Breakfast outside Camden Town Hall, Judd Street. “We have chosen this new location to celebrate the opening of the Midland Road – Judd Street cycle link. Stop for a chat and refreshments. We’ll be able to do minor repairs and safety checks,” say Camden Cyclists.

There are more events as part of Bike Week from London Cycling Campaign.