Women coming-of-age in a world of stigma, bad sex education and internet porn

A trio of coming-of-age stories about virginity, pleasure, and identity is told by three young women (played by Kara Chamberlain, Vanessa Labrie, Cicely Long and Gina Ruysen) who discover sexual empowerment for the first time.

Friday Night Love Poem looks at the challenges girls face when they begin exploring their sexuality in a world fuelled by stigma, bad sex education and internet porn, and is part of Calm Down, Dear, a three-week season of outspoken and adventurous feminist performances at Camden’s People’s Theatre.

Friday Night Love Poem is on at Camden People’s Theatre; 9pm Friday 31 May 2019, and 9pm Sat 1 June 2019. Tickets: £12/10 (conc). There will be a limited amount of free tickets available for 16 to 21 year olds. If you are interested in applying for a free ticket, please contact Crossline Theatre on crosslinetheatreco@gmail.com