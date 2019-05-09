Exhibition and final say on draft neighbourhood plan for Fitzrovia West

Local residents and business people are invited to view and comment on a draft neighbourhood plan for Fitzrovia West at a public exhibition on Monday.

The planning document — which will guide land development and environmental improvements — was first published in February and this will be the last chance to shape the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Plan before it goes out for formal consultation later this year. It will then have to be agreed by a ballot of residents and business people before becoming part of Westminster council’s planning policy.

“This is your last chance to influence the draft before it goes out to formal consultation, so please comment if you can,” says the FitzWest Forum.

“Members of the Executive will be available to answer questions and you will be able to express your views via a questionnaire.”

The exhibition will be followed by the annual general meeting of the forum which will feature a discussion on air quality in Fitzrovia West and how to spend local Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money.

The most recent draft of the Plan is here.

Exhibition of draft neighbourhood plan (from 2.30pm) and AGM (from 6pm) on Monday 13 May 2019 at the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, 25 Howland Street, London W1T 4JG.