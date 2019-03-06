History of Ottoman cuisine and photographic exhibition at Turkish cultural centre

A talk on Ottoman cuisine and an exhibition of photographs are on offer this month at the Turkish cultural centre in Maple Street.

Priscilla Mary Işın, author of “Bountiful Empire: A History of Ottoman Cuisine”, will talk about the culinary culture of the Ottoman Empire as it changed and evolved over many centuries.

Accompanying the talk, a photography exhibition entitled “Magnificent Spice Bazaar” is on show, in which 19 photographers from Turkey with Turkish, Armenian, Greek and Jewish backgrounds will present their work.

The exhibition will also honour the memory of the internationally renowned late photographer Ara Güler, who had documented Turkey and the world for almost 70 years.

The event is curated by artist Terry Katalan and organized by Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy in London, Turkish Airlines and Ara Güler Museum.

A talk by Priscilla Mary Işın, Bountiful Empire. 6pm, 8 March 2019, Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London, 10 Maple Street, W1T 5HA. Admission Free, please register.

Magnificent Spice Bazaar, a collective Photography Exhibition. Exhibition Dates:

8 to 22 March 2019. Visiting Times: Mondays – Thursdays, 10 am – 8 pm, Fridays, 10 am – 6 pm. Venue: Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London, 10 Maple Street, W1T 5HA. Admission Free.