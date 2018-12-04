Tottenham Court Road strip club benefits OAPs in northwest England

A lap dancing club in Tottenham Court Road is helping out pensioners in northwest England, according to a licence application submitted to Camden Council in October.

The application to renew a sexual entertainment licence for Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club states that Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council is the landlord of the premises.

Chair of the Cheshire Pension Fund, Councillor Myles Hogg, told Fitzrovia News: “The Cheshire Pension Fund, on behalf of organisations throughout the borough, employs a number of investment managers to ensure that the fund generates the necessary income to be sustainable.

“The property was purchased on behalf of the fund by its appointed property investment manager in June 2014 and the Spearmint Rhino was an existing tenant at this point. It had entered into a long term contract with a previous owner in 2002 and this agreement doesn’t expire until June 2037.

“This existing arrangement means that as long as the company maintains its contractual obligations under its lease agreement it has a legal right to continue to occupy the property.”

The press office at Cheshire West and Chester told Fitzrovia News there are no similar venues within the Fund’s property portfolio and that the Cheshire Pension Fund operates within the remit of its responsible investment policy.

According to the licence application the superior landlord of the premises is Paramount Court Residents Limited.