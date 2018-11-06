Wreath-laying and rededication at restored Rangers Memorial for Armistice Centenary

The recently restored London Rangers Cenotaph in Chenies Street will be rededicated at a wreath-laying ceremony at this year’s Remembrance Sunday, the one hundredth anniversary of the Armistice.

The memorial has been restored as part of Camden’s West End Project and will form an end piece at the northern end of a new public open space at Aflred Place. At 12:45pm on Friday 9 November Councillor Maryam Eslamdoust, deputy mayor of Camden, will lay a wreath as part of Camden Remembers to commemorate the sacrifice of people in conflicts around the world.

The American International Church will be holding a public rededication and wreath-laying ceremony at 10:30 on Sunday morning, culminating in two minutes of silence at 11:00 before adjourning to the church for a Remembrance Sunday worship service.

Memorial rededication, 10:30am Sunday 11 November 2018. Wreath-laying, song and silence. The Rangers Memorial, 13 Chenies Street, London WC1E 7EY.