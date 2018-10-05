Police talk on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud and cybercrime

Experts from the police’s fraud and online crime unit will give a talk this Saturday on how to avoid becoming a victim of the various scams that target unsuspecting shoppers.

Officers from FALCON (Fraud & Linked Crime Online, Organised Crime Command) will give a presentation and advice on how to avoid becoming a victim.

According to police figures millions of pounds was swindled out of Camden residents last year. There were 1,642 reports of fraud and cybercrime, with a total of £15,013,442 lost, and an average amount lost of £9,143.

The free event which take place at Friends House on Euston Road will cover fraud and cyber crime, and serious and organised crime, and is part of a London-wide police campaign launched in August this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Miles, of the Met’s Operation Fraud and Linked Crime Online (Falcon), said: “The purpose of this campaign is to educate online buyers about how to safely use the internet to shop. The most important piece of advice is not to be pressured into making a quick bank transfer for a special deal. It can always be tempting to pay a bargain price for items such as mobile phones or cars, but, you may end up paying money for a product that does not even exist.

“While the monetary value of many online shopping frauds may be relatively low, some of them can be thousands of pounds. This can be devastating for victims.

“The Met is working with online shopping sites to identify fraudulent sellers and this prevention campaign is supported with enforcement activity when the fraud is reported to us. “

Fraud and Cyber Crime Talk on Saturday 6 October 2018, 9.45am for 10am. Hilda Clark Suite, Friends House, 173-177 Euston Road, London NW1 2BJ. Email CamdenNHW@gmail.com to book your free place.