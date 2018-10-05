All day comedy in aid of a worthy cause at Fitzrovia pub

A Fitzrovia pub is hosting an all day comedy marathon in aid of cancer research for the second year running this Saturday.

The second Macmillan Comedy Marathon takes place at the King & Queen in Foley Street under the banner of the Coffee and Cocktail Jokes comedy club (CCJ), organised by comedian and CCJ founder, Jack Wheeler.

A packed afternoon and evening of comedy will feature acts from the London circuit of stand-ups, character and musical comedians with award nominees and international acts, including the only Bulgarian stand-up in London, Martin Durchov.

“We are starting at 1pm and planning on going through to 10 O’clock,” says Wheeler. “There are eight separate one hour themed slots, starting with 30-40 minutes of children doing standup under the watchful eye of a 16 year-old MC.

“And then we have the adults starting with have an hour of political comedy, film comedy, ‘Nanny’ comedy and a Stars in Their Eyes hour where people do standup in the style of their favourite comedian.

“In a departure from last year we will also have a range of homemade cakes, until they run out. Entry is free, we just want a contribution to Macmillan Cancer Support,” he says.

As the afternoon turns into evening the performances will steadily get more anarchic ending with a Shouty, Sweary Hour. But there is a serious side to all the laughs and gags.

“The Key ethos of CCJ is ‘Share the Love’,” says Wheeler. “This fundraiser is us really living by that ethos. Most of the performers and their friends have been affected by cancer one way or another. Both my brother and my father have survived the disease, I am happy to say. But organisations like Macmillan are key to so many people’s journey through cancer. It’s really a privilege for us all to be able to do our bit for Macmillan and to raise, not just money, but a few laughs too. For comedy fans, it will be a great way to spend even part of your Saturday.”

Last year’s event narrowly missed raising £1000, but this year they aim to smash that figure.

Macmillan Comedy Marathon, from 1pm Saturday 6 October 2018. King & Queen pub, 1 Foley Street, London, W1W 6DL. Entry is by donation to Macmillan Cancer Support. Audience members can arrive at any point in the day, and stay for as long as they choose. All money raised will go directly to Macmillan Cancer Support. There is also a Justgiving page for donations: justgiving.com/fundraising/ccjmarathon2018