Memorial service for man who died sleeping rough in Fitzrovia park

A memorial service will be held this Friday (21 September) at a church soup kitchen for a man who died while sleeping rough in Whitfield Gardens public open space.

The man, known as Igor, was originally from Ukraine and died in his sleep on 31 August near where his friends were also sleeping rough. According to those who knew him he was aged 40.

Flowers, candles and a card with tributes were left on a bench in Whitfield Gardens for a week after his death.

Memorial service for Igor. 12 noon Friday 21 September 2018, The Soup Kitchen, American International Church, 79a Tottenham Court Road (entry via rear gate on Whitfield Street). Friends and local people are invited to attend a service of reflection and remembrance to be followed by tea and coffee.