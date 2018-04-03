Tributes left for homeless man who died sleeping on Tottenham Court Road

Bunches of flowers and messages have been left on Tottenham Court Road in memory of a homeless man who died last week while sleeping on the street.

The Huffington Post reports that a man who was aged in his 40s and was known as “Irish Keith” died on the pavement outside Curry’s PC World in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday 27 March.

His death came just days after around 100 homeless people were evicted from a disused commercial building on Great Portland Street which had been turned into a shelter by volunteers from Streets Kitchen.