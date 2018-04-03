Parks group plans summer wildflower display in Whitfield Gardens

The Friends of Fitzrovia Parks will be holding a wildflower planting day in Whitfield Gardens on Saturday morning.

Collections of native wildflowers will give an attractive display this summer and will help boost the populations of butterflies, bees, and birds.

Seeds supplied free by Kew Gardens will be sown in specially prepared parts of the gardens on Saturday 7 April. The event is part of a nationwide scheme called Grow Wild.

The Friends group is also holding a meeting to discuss improvements to Whitfield Gardens and Crabtree Fields on Thursday 5 April.

Meeting: Friends of Fitzrovia Parks at 6.30pm Thursday 5 April at Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre, 39 Tottenham Street, London W1T 4RX. More information.

Planting: Meet at 10.00am Saturday 7 April at Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre, 39 Tottenham Street, London W1T 4RX to prepare the seeds, and organise. More information.