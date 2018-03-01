Police appeal for information after men are charged with Camden murders

Police have charged a Fitzrovia man with two murders and serious assaults which took place on a single night of violence in Camden.

Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Popoola of Grafton Way WC1 is accused of killing 17-year-old Abdikarim Hassan and 20-year-old Sadiq Aadam Mohamed. He is also accused of grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm against two other young men earlier that evening.

Ben Drummond, aged 18, of Ingestre Road NW5 was also charged with the same offences.

Popoola will appear at the Old Bailey in May.

Four other men aged in their 20s were also arrested in connection with the crimes but they have since been “released under investigation”.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine appealed for more information.

“We believe there were a number of suspects involved and enquiries are ongoing to identify them and establish the events surrounding these violent incidents,” he said.

In a statement the police described what unfolded on the night of Tuesday, 20 February.

At around 8pm a 17-year-old boy was found stabbed in Aldenham Street. He suffered injuries that are not life threatening. A second victim, aged 24, was also attacked but did not sustain serious injuries.

Half-an-hour later officers were called to Bartholomew Road at the junction with Oseney Crescent and found Abdikarim Hassan suffering stab wounds. He died at the scene.

At 10.13pm officers attended Malden Road, near to the junction with Marsden Street and found Sadiq Aadam Mohamed also suffering from stab wounds. He, too, died at the scene.

DCI Considine said: “I can understand why some people may be reluctant or nervous about coming forward to speak with police, but be assured that all information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the investigation team on 020 8345 3734, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Camden New Journal newspaper is campaigning for Home Secretary Amber Rudd to “visit the communities that have been shattered by Camden’s bloodiest night of knife violence”.