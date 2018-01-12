Interactive artworks illuminate Fitzrovia evenings

Lumiere London, the free outdoor light festival, is coming to Fitzrovia this month with installations incorporating lights and sound that will animate buildings and spaces.

You will find interactive artworks by international artists at four locations in Fitzrovia. Jump and wave on South Crescent to trigger lights in “A-BIT IMMERSIVE”, or contemplate the universe aided by “Cosmoscope” a collaboration between scientists and artists in Store Street. In Whitfield Gardens, touch “CONTROL NO CONTROL” to change its display. And watch and listen to “Droplets” in Pearson Square (aka Fitzroy Place).

Also look out for The Umbrella Project, Cirque Bijou’s choreographed performance piece with LED umbrellas, as it makes an impromptu appearance.

Further artworks can be found around Oxford Circus, Kings Cross, Westminster, Mayfair, and South Bank.

The first Lumiere London in 2016 attracted 1.3 million visitors over four nights. Fitzrovia will be busy during this year’s festival and South Crescent and Store Street will be closed to all traffic including bicycles during the festival and on Monday mornings 15 and 22 January for installation and removal.

Lumiere is commissioned by the Mayor of London and is produced by arts charity Artichoke. The Fitzrovia installations are sponsored by The Fitzrovia Partnership, with support from The Wellcome Trust, and the High Commission of Canada,

Lumiere London, from Thursday 18 January to Sunday 21 January, 5.30-10.30pm. visitlondon.com/lumiere