Appeal to identify man found collapsed near University College Hospital

Police are trying to identify a man who collapsed outside University College Hospital on Euston Road and is currently in a coma.

Detectives from Camden are appealing for help from the public to identify a man who collapsed outside the hospital at around 1630hrs on Tuesday, 26 December.

He had suffered a heart attack and is currently in an induced coma. His condition is described as life threatening.

When found he was not carrying any identification. Due to his poor state of health police are keen to trace his family as soon as possible.

Officers have released a photograph of the man in the hope that a family member or friend may recognise him and come forward.

He is of light skinned black or Asian origin and it is possible that he may be homeless.

Anyone who can assist in identifying this man should call CID at Central North Command Unit by dialling 101.